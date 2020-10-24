Health officials call on public play their part

TWO SENIOR health officials have backed Cllr Margetts calls for people to be responsible and abide by the Covid rules around hands, face and space.

Dom Hardy, Chief Operating Officer at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, and Dr Abid Irfan, Chair of the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) called on people to do all they can to look after their own health in a bid to keep Covid cases under control and help ease pressure on local NHS services.

“We are heading into winter which always puts big demands on our services and staff. And, of course, this winter we have the added pressures of Covid-19,” said Mr Hardy.

“We are very well prepared and able to cope, but there is a lot local people can do to help us. Please come into hospital if you have an appointment or an operation planned. It’s essential we keep on top of your treatment and manage your conditions.

“Our hospitals and clinics are all extremely safe places with stringent cleaning standards and social distancing,” said Mr Hardy.

“Please don’t think you’re a burden to our staff – we are here to help and we need to see you if you have appointments booked.

“That way we can prevent backlogs building up which could put more strain on our services in the future.

“And if you are seriously ill with something like upper chest pains and respiratory problems you must ring 111 for immediate attention,” he added.

His call for people to seek medical help was backed by Dr Irfan who said it was vital for people to get advice from their local GP if they found lumps or bumps, experienced unexpected bleeding or weight loss.

“Our surgeries have been open for business duringthe pandemic but are operating in slightly different ways to make sure we keep everyone safe and protected,” he said.

“GPs and their health care colleagues at the surgeries are still seeing people face to face when necessary. If people are worried about symptoms they must ring their practice and talk to a member of staff who will be able to advise them on the best course of action.

“Of course, people shouldn’t forget the healthcare advice available from their local pharmacy or online at nhs.uk,” added Dr Irfan.