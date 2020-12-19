HEALTH WATCH WOKINGHAM: Looking after mental health over the festive season

THIS YEAR has been difficult for most people and many worries and concerns could continue or get worse over the festive period.

If you are feeling low, try some of our top tips to boost your mood.

Try not to compare this year to Christmas time in the past. Start some new traditions. How about signing up to volunteer? The Wokingham Volunteer Centre can help to match you with a charity that needs help. Call 0118 977 0749 or email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk

Get out in the fresh air for some gentle exercise. We have some beautiful local spots such as Dinton Pastures and Fox Hill Woods or why not take a walk around your neighbourhood to look at the Christmas lights?

Mental Health Mates is a group who offer peer support from people who have had their own mental health struggles.

They are running a group walk in Reading on Sunday, December 20 For more details, contact Abby, mhm.reading@gmail.com

Relax and enjoy the lower expectations this year. Who cares if you don’t decorate the house or you go to bed at 10pm on New Year’s Eve?

If Christmas music is making you feel low then try a mood-boosting podcast. We like Happy Place with Fearne Cotton and How to Fail with Elizabeth Day.

Plan something new to look forward to in the New Year, Wokingham Recovery College has a whole host of free courses for people experiencing mental health difficulties. You could sign up for anything from mindfulness to managing your money workshops. Call 0118 989 0707, or log on to: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/health-services-and-advice/wokingham-recovery-college/ for the prospectus.

Ask for help and support if you need it, The NHS have launched its Help Us to Help You campaign and many services will continue to operate over the festive period.

Dr Heather Howells, Mental Health lead for Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Throughout the pandemic the NHS has been here to support people struggling with their mental health and we’re keen to reassure people that they aren’t burdening the NHS.”

If you or someone you love is experiencing a mental health crisis call 999.

Talking Therapies is a confidential service run by trained professionals, your GP can refer you or you can contact them yourself on 0300 365 2000.

You can make an appointment with your GP to discuss your mental health and the options available to you. GPs will be closed on bank holidays. (Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day). If you need assistance then call 111.

Samaritans are open every day of the year to listen to people in need. Call 116 123.

Young people aged between 11 and 18 can visit KOOTH.com a free, anonymous and confidential online counselling and emotional wellbeing support.

Depression Xpression is a local friendly and welcoming peer support group holding weekly meetings on Zoom over the festive period. Details at: facebook.com/groups/depressionxpression

You can call 0300 365 0300 24 hours a day seven days a week to speak to a mental health practitioner who will guide you to the best service for you.