Healthcare staff can now access wellbeing help

FREE wellbeing support online is now available to healthcare workers across Berkshire.

Delivered by Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, new website Wellbeing Matters is set to help anyone working in a health or social care job.

Staff can call the Wellbeing Line for a chat, find out what services are available, or get mental health support.

They can visit the website for free apps, self-help, financial support and advice.

The idea is to give workers free, fast, confidential access to physiological support.

Not only is it a helpline, but it also offers whole teams the opportunity to take part in wellbeing hubs.

Dr Claire Husbands, clinical psychologist for Wellbeing Matters, said: “A wellbeing hub is a meeting for a team, or a group of people, held either in their workplace or online.

“It gives them protected time, with a trained facilitator, who guides them through sharing their experiences,” she said.

Dr Husbands added she is “very grateful” to the team of facilitators across Berkshire who are running the hubs.

She said the staff support service can arrange hub sessions for teams in social care and other NHS trusts in Berkshire.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on us all,” chief executive of Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Julian Emms, said.

“People who work in healthcare and social care take great pride in their work, but like everyone, sometimes need a little extra support.

He said: “This is why we’ve provided dedicated wellbeing and mental health support for staff throughout the pandemic and launched the new website, to increase the range of support available to them.”

For more details, log on to wellbeingmatters.berkshirehealthcare.nhs.uk