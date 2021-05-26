HEALTHWATCH WOKINGHAM: If it matters to you, it matters to us

The month of May at Healthwatch has been a time of reflecting on the last year as we produce our Insight into Action and Annual Report, due to be published next month.

Little did we know this time last year that we, along with the rest of the Borough, would have spent a full year affected by Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The pandemic has taken up so much focus over the past year, but we know that other health issues have not stopped and there are many challenges still facing the NHS and social care as they recover after the pandemic.

Now that we have a road map, and the vaccine roll-out is well under way, we wanted to know what matters most to you when it comes to health and social care services across the Borough?

More than 100 people completed our survey where we asked,

What are your big health priorities looking beyond Covid-19?

What areas do you think we – as the independent champions for health and social care locally – should be focused on for the rest of this year?

What views do you have on the way services are being run, now and for the future?

We plan to use this information to help set our priorities for the coming year and produce information for the public.

We are producing a What Matters Most survey report to share with service providers, interested stakeholders and members of the public.

People who completed our survey told us about their health goals and the support they need to achieve them. Getting fitter or stronger, losing weight and looking after mental wellbeing were common goals.

Some people were affected by shielding, mentally and physically, or the additional responsibilitiesof caring and home-schooling. Others have existing health conditions that have deteriorated, or they are awaiting treatment for and

this is affecting their physical fitness.

Wokingham Borough Council website is a useful place to start searching for outdoor exercise spaces and activities for adults and children.

Log on to wokingham.gov.uk/sports-and-activities to find out more.

There are groups for older adults and people with disabilities. Community Navigators can help to direct you to groups or activities that are suitable for you.

Your GP can refer you or you can call Involve on 01344 304404.

Overall people were positive about the services they have used this year.

The most highly rated were the Covid-19 vaccination clinics with many commending them including one resident who noted: “The vaccination clinic at the Bradbury Centre was well organised and friendly”.

You will be able to read a full list of those mentioned in our report.

The past year has been challenging for many and people have not always been able to access the help they need.

Difficulty contacting a GP was the most common issue experienced alongside concerns about lack of face-to-face appointments.

We will be looking into this further at Healthwatch Wokingham and more details will be included

in our What Matters Most report.

Please continue to tell us your health and social care stories so that we can work to address your issues or signpost you to further information.

You can call 0118 418 1418 email enquiries@healthwatchwokingham.co.uk or visit our website www.healthwatchwokingham.co.uk/contact-us