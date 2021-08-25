HEALTHWATCH WOKINGHAM: What’s the point? Nothing ever changes….

Joanna Dixon from Healthwatch Wokingham

You might think your feedback doesn’t have the power to change how health and social care services run. We want to show you how that isn’t the case.

Your experience is crucial in helping us understand what needs to change to improve healthcare for everyone. At Healthwatch Wokingham, we will always fight your corner and make sure your voice is heard by the people who can make real change happen.

Don’t believe us? Read below and find out exactly what your feedback has helped us accomplish.

GP Websites: Making sure you have all the information you need

During the Spring and Summer of 2020, you alerted us to the issue that it was difficult to access information about how health services were changing in response to Covid-19.

We undertook a project to mystery shop all GP websites in Wokingham Borough.

Our report made 6 recommendations which were taken on board by the Clinical Commissioning Group to be implemented across Berkshire West as part of their digital transformation project.

Websites to be regularly reviewed by members of Patient Participation Groups, including those with accessibility issues

Information about the environment in the surgery and safety measures should be easily available to re-assure and prepare people for their appointment. As guidance continues to change, often with short notice, this will become more important.

Sharing of best practice within the Clinical Commissioning Group and Primary Care Network should be undertaken. Some websites were easier to navigate and shared more useful information

None of the websites signposted to the latest patient survey results.

Sharing a full range of options for people to provide feedback and complaints and labelling them appropriately

Clearer information needs to be provided about the new patient registration process in terms of patients’ rights and more information about individuals rights when asked for proof of ID

The project is ongoing, and we are in regular contact with the team who are leading the work to ensure that your views are represented.

Thanks to those people who got in contact with us information will be easier to find for all in the Borough.

Covid Vaccination: A hot topic in Wokingham

People have contacted us with questions and concerns about vaccination more than any other topic in 2021. We have responded in a number of ways.

Helping the individual to navigate the options available to them.

Advocating for vulnerable members of our community. For example, we heard from two Learning Disabled individuals who work in the Voluntary Community Sector and had had their 2 nd vaccination cancelled on 2 occasions. We contacted the administrator of the Wokingham Hospital vaccine program for more clarification and explained the series of events were distressing for the individuals. We also asked they were expeditious in offering a date for the second vaccine. Two days later the individuals received an apology for any distress caused and were given a second vaccine date for the final day of the Wokingham Hospital vaccination program.

vaccination cancelled on 2 occasions. We contacted the administrator of the Wokingham Hospital vaccine program for more clarification and explained the series of events were distressing for the individuals. We also asked they were expeditious in offering a date for the second vaccine. Two days later the individuals received an apology for any distress caused and were given a second vaccine date for the final day of the Wokingham Hospital vaccination program. Feeding back to the Clinical Commissioning Group’s vaccine committee any issues that we are aware of, therefore aiding in planning and troubleshooting.

Creating relevant content for our website that answers the questions we are being asked. We share this on social media which helps others to find trusted sources of local and national information.

Thank you and please keep contacting us and sharing your health and social care experiences with us.

How to get in touch with Healthwatch Wokingham

0118 418 1418 between the hours of 09:00 – 17:00 Monday to Friday.

Healthwatch Wokingham

Town Hall, Market Place

Wokingham, RG40 1AS

enquiries@healthwatchwokingham.co.uk