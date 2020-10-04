Heaviest rain for nearly 100 years sees parts of Wokingham borough flooded

DINTON PASTURES country park has been closed due to flooding – just one part of the borough affected by some of the heaviest rainfalls for nearly 100 years.

Since 9am on Friday, October 2 through to 9am this morning (Sunday, October 4), 87.4mm (3.4 inches) of rain has fallen in Winnersh, calculated by local resident Paul Fishwick.

“The rainfall has been almost continuous as we experienced the impact of Storm Alex,” he said.

“The 24-hour rainfall total (from 9am Saturday to 9am Sunday) was 42.6mm. This means that the combined 48-hour total starting at 9am on Friday and ending this morning was 87.4mm.

“The 30-year average rainfall total for October is 72mm and the whole of September rainfall totalled 22.6mm.

“This is the highest 48-hour total that has been recorded in the area since records began in 1927.”

Rainfall captured by Paul Fishwick

Despite torrential downpours since Wednesday, there are currently no flood alerts on any of the borough’s rivers.

There has been localised flooding.

The Maiden Erlegh brook has flooded on to the pathway, and is reported to be fast flowing.

However, at the time of writing, there was no road closure for Mill Lane in Sindlesham, which usually floods, and the area around the Showcase Roundabout was reasonably clear.

There is some water on the Showcase roundabout but it is easily passable

There is flooding around The Emmbrook School. Emmbrook Road has been closed to traffic. This is unfortunate as Old Forest Road is closed to allow work to take place on the new distributor road and Emmbrook Road is a diversion route.

The area around the entrance of The Emmbrook School has flooded Picture: Phil Creighton

Emmbrook Road has been closed due to flooding Picture: Phil Creighton

Sandford Lane in Woodley and Hurst has been closed to traffic as the road is flooded, but it is not as severe as it was in February.

And Dinton Pastures, which has an entrance off Sandford Lane, has been shut as a result of the rising waters.

Flooding around Hurst has forced the closure of Sandford Lane and Dinton Pastures Picture: Phil Creighton

A note on its Facebook page said: “Dinton Pastures Country Park is closed due to extreme flood water.

“We will reassess the footpaths tomorrow morning and provide an update.

“For now, the footpaths are closed and car park machines have been taken out of order.

“Please visit another time. Thank you.”