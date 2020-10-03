Heavy rain brings localised flooding to Wokingham borough – and more downpours are on the way

HEAVY rain is falling over the borough causing localised flooding as Storm Alex makes its presence felt.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for much of the country, with showers now affecting the southern parts of the country.

And Wokingham is taking its share of the wet stuff.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Laura Ellam said: “At this time of year, trees are in full leaf and drains can become blocked from tree debris.

“Given the severe weather this weekend, the Met Office is urging people to keep a close eye on the forecast and warnings during this spell of challenging and disruptive weather.”

And the Environment Agency is warning that flooding is possible across southern England, despite an operation to try and clear grills and weed screens in affected areas.

“We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car,” said Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency.

Despite the rain, there are currently no flood warnings in place for the borough’s rivers.

However, there is a large amount of surface water on the roads, with some big puddles forming, for example on the Reading Road in Winnersh, close to the Showcase roundabout.

Water is gathering in the Showcase Cinema car park and the neighbouring former Park and Ride. A puddle has formed on one lane of the Showcase Roundabout itself.

The entrance to The Emmbrook School has also flooded.

The Met Office office for today – Saturday, October 3 – suggested that it will remain showery throughout today, with some dry spells between 2pm and 5pm. The rain returns in force from around 10pm this evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of 13ºC, dropping to 10ºC overnight.

Heavy rain returns from around midnight Saturday night into Sunday, and last until 11am on Sunday morning.

It will rain all day on Sunday with a downpour predicted between 4pm and 6pm. Temperatures will struggle to reach double figures.

More rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but is currently thought to be a mixture of sunshine and showers.