Heavy snow could be coming to Wokingham borough on Sunday – and there may be more on the way

HEAVY snow is a possibility for Sunday, bringing the chance of a second winter wonderland for Wokingham.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning from lunchtime on Saturday through to the early hours of Monday morning for much of the country.

It says that snow showers in the far north-east of the UK will spread southwards, with a chance of heavier snow in the south.

However, it is not yet clear how much, if any, snow will fall in Wokingham.

Forecasts over this past week have varied, with the white stuff initially predicted for Sunday and Monday. At the time of writing, it is currently forecast only for Sunday morning, which could see a repeat of a fortnight ago.

But weather forecasters on social media suggest that there could be heavy snow on Monday into Tuesday as well as this weekend. One has posted charts suggesting that six inches could be possible, with two feet in Norfolk. But these are early predictions.

Snow is very difficult to forecast as it relies on certain atmospheric conditions, but with cold temperatures on the way, it is possible that some may fall … or it may pass us by.

What we do know is that temperatures will plummet on Saturday night, and then stay cold for the rest of the week.

The BBC currently forecasts overnight snow Saturday into Sunday morning, with another shower around noon.

It also thinks there could be more snow on Thursday, February 11.

Between Sunday morning and Thursday, temperatures will struggle to get above 2ºC.

And the wet conditions will continue throughout the week, meaning that if the weather turns, it could be a whiteout, or Sunday’s snow gets washed away quickly.