Heelas safe: John Lewis prepares to reopen Reading store

JOHN LEWIS is planning to reopen its Reading store later this month – a move which will help boost the local economy.

Adam Jacobs, chair of Reading UK CIC, said this is “great news” for the town’s retail scene and cannot wait to see the local store back in business.

The news comes as John Lewis announced it would be closing eight of its stores.

It said some towns and cities could no longer sustain larger shops, and that they would not be opening on Monday, April 12 when covid restrictions lift.

In March, John Lewis also reported its first-ever full-year loss, and shut eight stores last year as customers shifted towards online shopping.

Now, the retailer has announced that its high street shop in Reading – historically known as Heeals – is to remain open.

Mr Jacobs said: “It is great news for Reading’s retail offer and the many John Lewis staff locally that John Lewis Reading will be re-opening on April 12, along with the rest of non-essential retail.

“John Lewis is a premier retailer in Reading’s high street. The decision is a clear sign of confidence in the retail future of Reading town centre.”