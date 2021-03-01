Helena’s helping children at a stretch (and a downward dog)

The health benefits of yoga have been known for thousands of years and on Monday a Wokingham-based yoga expert donated her time and experience to help benefit a children’s charity in the area.

Helena Shirley, The Sports Yoga Coach, decided to use World Yoga Day to raise more than £550 for a local children’s charity.

More than 80 supporters joined Helena’s online yoga fundraising event, which took place on Monday evening in support of The Link Foundation.

This is a charity based in Maidenhead supports underprivileged children and families in the area.

“I’ve supported this charity for a number of years but with fundraising events on hold due to covid, they need all the support they can get. World Yoga Day seemed like such a great way to raise some money,” Helena said.

“The £550 will pay for a lot of family meals and school shoes for the children.”

Despite carrying on through the outbreak, The Link Foundation has also been hit hard by the Coronavirus.

Many fundraising events have been cancelled, including Let’s Rock The Moor and the annual Link Ball which normally raises thousands for the charity.

So naturally, Helena was delighted to be able to play her part.

“I raised more than £3,000 for The Link Foundation over the summer lockdown which enabled the charity to deliver 150 free meals a day to vulnerable families as part of a scheme set up by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge,” said Helena.

“I am thrilled that our clients have supported us in our fundraising efforts and in return we have enabled them to stay in touch and keep fit during lockdown. It really has been a win-win situation.”

Helena added: “What’s great about Sports Yoga is that you don’t need to be a sports person and you don’t need to be super flexible to do it.

“So almost anyone can do it and it was so great to see so many people get involved for such a great cause.”

For more on Helena’s yoga sessions, log on to www.vitalityhealth-fitness.co.uk

For more information about The Link Foundation visit: www.linkfoundation.co.uk