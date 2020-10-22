Help available for those self-isolating in Wokingham borough

PEOPLE ISOLATING due to the coronavirus could be eligible for financial support from Wokingham Borough Council.

Those who are unable to work from home can claim a £500 payment if they meet the right criteria.

Cllr John Kaiser, deputy leader of the borough council and executive member for finance said: “It is vital that people who are told to self-isolate do so – but that could leave some in financial difficulties so these payments are most welcome.

“Local authorities have been given the responsibility of running this offer and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to find if they are eligible and, if they are, to get the payments they need.”

The £500 payment is available to people who have been isolating from September 28, and anyone isolating before that date could be eligible for back-payments.

The borough council is also running a limited discretionary scheme for people in self-isolation who are not currently claiming any benefits, but fill the remaining criteria.

The criteria which must be met to receive the self-isolation scheme payment are:

You must have been told to stay at home and self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, because you have tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with somebody else who has

You are employed or self-employed

You are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result

You are currently in receipt of Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit

For full details on how to apply for test and trace support, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/benefits/test-and-trace-support-payments