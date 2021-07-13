Help Dingley’s Promise by backing its picnic event

A WOKINGHAM-based charity says it needs fundraising now more than ever, as it comes through the pandemic.

Dingley’s Promise, which supports under-fives with special educational needs and disabilities, is asking the community to back its latest event, Dingley Bear Picnic.

Last March, the organisation’s work was put on pause and it adapted to providing remote support for the children.

Although it received emergency funds, Dingley’s Promise is urging people to get involved in its fundraiser to continue supporting its work.

This year, the charity is aiming to raise £180,000 from the picnic.

The aim is to raise money to help families affected by the pandemic and to encourage groups to reconnect in a safe outside space.

Ideas for the picnic include naming the bear, bake sales, bear-themed activities, challenge events, sports day races or making a simple donation.

Helen, whose daughter Lily attends one of the charity centres, said: “Lily has been most affected by the disruption of routine and lack of social interaction and learning opportunities.

“I feel worried about the long-term impacts on Lily, but we have faith in the support she receives at Dingley’s Promise to help her to continue to grow and develop and with additional support, eventually recover from this challenging time,” she said.

A recovery video was also created to show how the pandemic has affected the children and the challenges they have faced.

To watch the recovery video, log on to youtu.be/ulMa5BFBZOs

To donate, visit justgiving.com/campaign/dingleyrecoveryappeal

For more details on the picnic fundraiser, log on to dingley.org.uk/dingleybearpicnic

