Help find Ford Focus stolen from driveway

AN APPEAL has been launched to trace a Ford Focus car stolen from a driveway in nearby Maidenhead.

Thieves took the Ford Focus at sometime today (Friday, July 2) between 7.30am and 3pm.

The RS 2016 MK3 is a distinctive vehicle, with a nitrous blue colour scheme.

It also has yellow fog light lenses.

Other features include Henry Ford Signature on the driver’s side bonnet, black accent stripes around the front and rear bumpers, a Ford performance sunstrip in blue and black.

Inside, there are blue gel covers on the heaters and radio surround, while the rear reflectors are blacked out.

There are wind deflectors on all four of the windows.

And there is it a Hot Wheels miniature replica of the car on the dashboard.

The vehicle registration is RS07 GUN.

The owners are offering a reward for a safe return.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and quote reference number 20210702-1243. It can also be reported online.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.