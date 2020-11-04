Help for companies to go green

THE COUNCIL is supporting the Low Carbon Workspaces initiative as it continues to roll out across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire.

The initiative allows small medium enterprises (SME) across the area to apply for Low Carbon Workspace grants to help make their businesses more energy efficient and show a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a great initiative and one that will really benefit local businesses as well as the environment,” said Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency. “Not only will making their businesses more energy efficient help reduce their carbon footprint, but it can also help them reduce their energy usage and cut bills now and in the future.

“And one of the best things about this initiative is that it offers businesses the opportunity to really think outside of the box and look at ways they can innovate to make their business more energy efficient.

The Low Carbon Workspaces initiative is backed by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnerships Growth Hub.

For more information, visit: www.lowcarbonworkspaces.co.uk