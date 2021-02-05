Help for homeworkers: Woodley Business Club’s free February meeting to look at stretching help

WHILE working from home can be appealing, it also has some downsides.

Aside from back-to-back virtual meetings and sharing workspaces with loved ones, it can also create a few aches and pains.

This is where Woodley Business Club is here to help.

The Club’s upcoming meeting is being led by Susan Martin, a soft tissue and scarwork therapist in Lower Earley.

She’s taking the stage to teach people hands-on techniques they can use to make working from home more manageable, including deep tissue massage and assisted stretching.

“Being stuck at your desk all day either for work or school can lead to neck, shoulder and arm problems as well as low back pain and headaches,” she said.

After more than 30 years working in an office, Ms Martin decided to retrain to help people avoid dreadful working posture and improve their physical wellbeing.

The 90-minute virtual networking session will take place on Tuesday, February 9 at 8am.

The event is free, and more information visit www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk