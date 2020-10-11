Help for the homeless

WOKINGHAM In Need has presented The Salvation Army £200 to help with its work with the borough’s homeless.

The presentation was made last month at the charity’s new Sensory Gardens in Woosehill.

WIN founder Sue Jackson said that she was delighted to be joined by the Junior Ambassador of WIN, Amelie, for the presentation to Captain Jan Howlin.

After receiving the cheque, Captain Howlin expressed her thanks for the help received from WIN.

Amelie said that was very proud to make the presentation and that she really enjoyed hearing about the amazing work the charities do for vulnerable people in our area who need food and shelter.

Mrs Jackson added: “She loves the sensory garden that WIN is building and really looks forward to it opening later this year.

“She is very happy to be the charity’s junior ambassador and to raise money and awareness for WIN.”