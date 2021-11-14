Wokingham.Today

Help is at hand to keep warm this winter said Wokingham Borough Council

by Jess Warren0
Picture: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

HELP to keep warm this winter is available, said the borough council.

The councils’ community engagement team is supporting First Days Children’s Charity and SHARE, to provide blankets to residents.

Donations are also being accepted for these at the two charities’ sites, as well as some community buildings.

For more information, visit: firstdays.net/blankets

Residents looking for a food and fuel bank referral can contact the borough council by emailing: community.engagement.localities@wokingham.gov.uk or call Citizens Advice Wokingham on 0808 278 7958.

Some residents may also be eligible for the Help to Heat Scheme.

Households with a total income of below £35,000 after tax and are living in a property with a low energy efficiency rating may be eligible.

The borough council can assist with free loft and cavity wall insulations.

For more information, email our the council’s energy officer, Matthew Johnston, on: matthew.johnston@wokingham.gov.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

