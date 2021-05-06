Help is on the way for Wokingham jobseekers

HELP is on its way for jobseekers in Wokingham.

Fedcap Employment, an employability charity, is launching its new Restart programme in Berkshire, to support people easing back into work.

The charity’s new initiative has been developed in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions and is being delivered across southern England.

Brain Bell, chief executive of Fedcap Employment, said the Restart programme will help jobseekers realise their full potential.

“The covid pandemic has created so much uncertainty for so many people,” he said.

“Of course, the pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, but for so many individuals and families it has also presented challenges around job security and planning for the future.”

Over the next five years, Fedcap hopes to support thousands of people seeking employment.

The Restart initiative will help anybody who has been out of work for 12-18 months, and includes a mix of face-to-face and virtual job support.

“Our aim is to deliver this programme, with a wide range of partners that share our values, to help to offer work related opportunities to people; to help them to plan and take advantage of jobs that will continue to be created as we come out of the pandemic,” Mr Bell added.

To find out more, visit: www.fedcapemployment.org