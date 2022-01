A LITTER picking group is asking for residents to lend their support to its next session later this month.

Charvil Matters, a community group led by Cllr Sam Akhtar, is meeting on Sunday, January 23.

Volunteers will meet at 9am for one hour on Milestone Avenue, in the lay-by opposite the Texaco petrol station.

For more information or to register interest in taking part, contact: charvilmatters@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page: facebook.com/charvilmatters