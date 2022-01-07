RESIDENTS are being encouraged to help keep Wokingham borough clean and green this year.

Wokingham Borough Council has reminded householders to ensure unwanted items are recycled or disposed of properly.

This can be done by using the Re3 recycling centres at Smallmead, Reading or Longshot Lane, Bracknell. Residents can also book the council’s large, unwanted items service or any man in van service which carries a valid waste carrier’s licence.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said that it is the responsibility of residents to ensure their waste is recycled using the correct channels.

“If we find fly-tipped waste and trace it back to you, you will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice,” he explained.

Last year, 25 people were issued with fines of either £80 or £400 because their waste was fly-tipped illegally.

To book a slot at a recycling centre, visit: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk

For more information on the large unwanted item service, log on to: large-item-collection.wokingham.gov.uk