Help musicians this Advent

A GROUP of musicians, many of whom have lost all their work due to Covid-19, have produced an advent calendar of music to bring Christmas cheer.

One of the musicians is Helen Styles, musical director of Twyford Singers, Maidenhead’s Tuesday Singers, Laudamus choir, Surrey – and, most recently, an online choir of vets.

The calendar freelance musicians also include an award-winning concert pianist, a West End star,a Royal Opera House soprano, instrumentalists, and new and established ensembles.

They’re known as the Musicians Mums.

The group began online to help with the challenges of being a musician and mother. Now many of them face financial difficulties caused by Covid-19 closing so many music events.

“The music world has been utterly decimated by Covid-19,” said Helen, adding: “Women have been bearing the brunt of this.”

Female musicians who have been on maternity leave have been unable to claim Government Covid-19 payments, she said.

She was fortunate to be teaching.

She added: “The arts contribute a huge amount to the economy.” She criticised the Government advertisement last month which suggested the pictured ballet dancer could retrain for cyber technology. The ad was later dropped.

“Musicians have to train so hard, it was quite galling,” said Helen.

Helen appears on the online advent calendar, on a date to be discovered, singing with her two children Katie and Beth.

She wrote her own song. “It’s very short but quite effective I think. Later I hope to teach it to the choirs I’m involved with.”

During the first Covid-19 lockdown the trio broadcast their Sing a Song a Day for more than 120 consecutive days through Facebook. They taught the songs so watchers could join in with singing it.

The Royal Philharmonic Society recommended the “inspiring” sessions.

Helen, who moved into full-time music after working as a vet for years, has just started the online vets’ choir for veterinary surgeons and their colleagues.

“They have odd and unpredictable working hours. It can be a very lonely profession. It’s been very popular,” she said.

Helen, of Maidenhead, has managed to keep much of her work going. In addition to leading her choirs online, she teaches her violin and viola students online.

You can preview the advent calendar December 1 window for free at www.musicaladvent.com. The calendar costs £24.99 for a gift membership. The person ordering gets free membership. Sales of the calendar will help support the performers financially.