Help people find a safe place, says Reading Refugee Support Group

AN APPEAL has been launched to help refugees and asylum seekers find a safe place in Berkshire.

The Reading Refugee Support Group’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £8,000 so far, and it hopes to raise £40,000 overall.

The charity says that it has helped people who have fled war, violence and persecution to try and start a new life in Berkshire. It also helps people who have been victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The appeal will help the charity reopen its drop-in centre to provide a place to meet, socialise, receive practical help and support.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “With your help, we can give refugees in Berkshire a safe space now and secure it for the future.”

For more details, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/reading-refugee-support-group-drop-in-centre