Help shape Wokingham’s SEND strategy

THE BOROUGH council is calling on residents to help shape its services for young people in need.

It’s currently drafting its special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND) strategy for the next three years.

And it’s consulting residents to hear their feedback on the proposals.

The SEND strategy sets out how Wokingham Borough Council will improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND, and their families.

The proposal highlights a number of areas for development.

It also includes actions to improve early intervention and provide effective communication with parents and carers.

“Thank you to all the charities, voluntary groups, parents, carers and young people who have helped us shape our plans so far,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services.

“Now, we need feedback on our formal proposals.

“Ensuring we meet the needs for children and young people growing up in the borough with SEND is a challenge we are looking to address by providing the services and support they need to thrive.”

Earlier this year, Addington School was expanded to increase school spaces for SEND pupils within the borough.

And Wokingham Borough Council has also put plans in place for a new school in Winnersh with the hopes of helping more SEND pupils get education closer to home.

The consultation on the council’s SEND strategy is open until January 31, 2020 and can be found here: www.wokingham.gov.uk/news-and-consultation