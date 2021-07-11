Help stay hydrated with Shinfield care home’s tips

FREE advice about keeping healthy and hydrated is being served up by a Shinfield care home. Parsons Grange, on Westall Street, is sharing its Nutrition and Hydration booklet, packed with recipes and advice.

Written by Care UK’s catering team, the booklet includes flavoured waters and mocktails.

Watermelon, lettuce and tomato are all listed as foods with high water content.

Care UK’s hotel services manager, James Clear helped design the booklet.

He said: “Every single person working in our homes has a role to play in ensuring that residents living there are properly hydrated.

“From a maintenance person sitting down with a resident for a mid-morning cuppa to

a carer encouraging people to have a piece of fruit as a snack, every interaction helps.

“With this in mind, I wanted to make sure that our teams have accurate, easy to access information to brush up their knowledge and I think this booklet does just that.”

Anthony Browne, home manager at Parsons Grange, added: “As summer gets underway, staying hydrated is incredibly important for overall health and wellbeing, especially for older people. We are pleased to share our tips and advice for staying hydrated throughout the summer months and beyond.

“We can often forget how important it is to drink more when the weather warms up, but our guide is packed with recipes and practical tips to help all ages of the local community, including focusing on the presentation of the drinks for those all-important garden parties.

“We’d like to encourage local people to download the guide and to reach out to us

if they need any further support.”

To download a free copy of the guide, visit: www.careuk.com/care-homes/our-care-homes/food-and-dining/nutrition-and-hydration