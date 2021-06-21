Wokingham.Today

Help to Buy available for Elms Field homes

by Phil Creighton0
Elms Field
A typical kitchen and dining area in an apartment at Landmark Square in Elms Field Wokingham

SUPPORT is being offered to first time buyers looking to move into a new Wokingham town centre development.

The government-backed Help to Buy scheme is available at the Landmark Square development on Elms Field.

Under the scheme, buyers need a 5% deposit and a 75% mortgage. The rest is an equity loan, offered interest free for the first five years, and repayable on the sale of the home.

Rob Allen, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said it was a fantastic option for people looking to move.

“The government-backed scheme is a fantastic stepping stone with just a 5% deposit required, providing an opportunity for young couples to secure a first home together, or allowing renters to find a home of their own,” he said.

Prices at Landmark Square start at £275,000, with four-bedroom homes from £799,000.

For more details, log on to www.dwh.co.uk/offers/help-to-buy-2021

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Living Advent Calendar Day 10: TG Art Gallery

Phil Creighton

MP visits new-look Broadmoor Hospital ahead of commissioning

John Wakefield

Three car crash on A329m leads to diesel and oil spillage and closes lane

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.