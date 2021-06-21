Help to Buy available for Elms Field homes

SUPPORT is being offered to first time buyers looking to move into a new Wokingham town centre development.

The government-backed Help to Buy scheme is available at the Landmark Square development on Elms Field.

Under the scheme, buyers need a 5% deposit and a 75% mortgage. The rest is an equity loan, offered interest free for the first five years, and repayable on the sale of the home.

Rob Allen, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said it was a fantastic option for people looking to move.

“The government-backed scheme is a fantastic stepping stone with just a 5% deposit required, providing an opportunity for young couples to secure a first home together, or allowing renters to find a home of their own,” he said.

Prices at Landmark Square start at £275,000, with four-bedroom homes from £799,000.

For more details, log on to www.dwh.co.uk/offers/help-to-buy-2021