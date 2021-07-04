Help track down helpful bus driver

A FINCHAMPSTEAD brewery is hunting down a helpful bus driver.

Siren Craft Brew is looking to thank a driver from Reading Buses that helped direct visitors to the brewery,

The Marino Way site is slightly tougher to reach at the moment, due to a road closure on Nine Mile Ride.

The Leopard 3 bus took a different route due to the diversion, but told visitors the best stop to get off, and how to reach the brewery.

Tim Pritchard, content creator at Siren Craft Brew said it was great to see drivers being so helpful.

“Reading Buses have always been brilliantly supportive of us and we’re grateful for that,” he said.

“We want every single Tap Yard visitor to have the best day possible and it’s great to hear that even the local buses are helping to make that happen.”

He said the brewery wants to find the bus driver, and give him a small reward.

“As we’re currently celebrating the one-year anniversary of our Flagship session IPA, Lumina, if we can find out who that bus driver was, then there’s one of our incredible Lumina Lightyear bundles on us.”

For more information, visit: sirencraftbrew.com/luminalightyear