Help us avoid Tier 3 says council health leader

CORONAVIRUS transmission has rapidly risen throughout communities in the borough over the last week — and without precautions, this will continue.

Yesterday, the council’s health executive Cllr Charles Margetts confirmed that infection rates are soaring through heavily populated areas in the lead up to Christmas.

Woodley, Earley, Lower Earely, Shinfield, Winnersh and Wokingham town are all seeing a significant rise, with slightly lower infection rates in the north and south of the borough.

Cllr Margetts said widespread community transmission is the cause, rather than it being focused in schools or care homes.

“I’m appealing to people to social distance properly, wear their masks, and keep washing hands. We were doing these things much better in spring, but it seems to have lapsed,” he said. “The times I have been into Wokingham town centre, I am seeing more people not social distancing as they were in April.”

Cllr Margetts warned that following the key public health messages is the only way to drive down infection rates.

He encouraged all residents to think carefully about their Christmas plans, and make a decision about what they feel is best.

“My family have decided not to see any of our relatives this Christmas,” he said. “That is a personal decision to make and it’s not for me to say what people should do.

“I have seen the national speculation about Christmas bubbles being cancelled, but at the moment that is not the case,” he added. “Everyone has to make their own decision about whether it is wise to see family. My decision is my choice, I would rather wait and leave it until summer when it is safer.”

He said there had been no notification from central government to indicate Tier 3 status, but said it may come in the future, if infection rates do not slow.

“The sad fact is, case numbers are rising in the borough and in Berkshire,” he said. “Slough has been in Tier 3 for some time now. It is very possible it will happen in the near future. Nothing is inevitable, but we have to be honest about where we are.

“If we go into Tier 3, so be it — we will deal with it from there,” he added. “Better days are ahead, but in the short-term we have to remember these basic things — hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing.”

There was, however, some good news he said.

Lateral flow tests are being used for the first time today, so that families can visit their relatives in care homes.

“We are the first council in Berkshire to offer this,” Cllr Margetts said.

Twenty care homes have agreed to take part, but he is encouraging others to sign up to the scheme.

“If there is a care home you’d like to visit that isn’t offering lateral flow tests, contact them and ask them to do so,” he said. “We want to get as many on board with this as possible. When it comes to commercial homes, the customer is meant to be king.”

Infection rates

Since the November lockdown, covid numbers have been creeping upwards. On Tuesday, the Covid-19 Dashboard set up by the local authorities in the Thames Valley showed that there had been 43 positive cases confirmed in Wokingham borough.

By comparison, Reading borough had 65, Bracknell Forest had 35, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had 46, West Berkshire had 61 and Slough had 95.

Up to Thursday, December 10, the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 was 167 in Wokingham borough.

It was 112.2 on Monday, November 30.

Bracknell Forest now has 200 cases per 100,000 people, up from 101 on November 30. Reading borough has 213 cases per 100,000 people, up from 147, and Slough has 325, up from 274.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has 118 cases – up from 97.

And West Berkshire has a rate of 135 per 100,000 people, up from 54.

Decisions on tiers are made by ministers and are based on public health recommendations. Factors include the pressure on the NHS, local contest and how quickly case rates are rising or falling.

On Friday, the Government announced the self-isolation period will reduce from 14 days to 10, while NHS Test and Trace, run by Serco, will operate throughout the festive period.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “We continue to work night and day to ensure testing is accessible across the country. This vital work will not stop for Christmas, with minimal disruption to our services.

Testing sites will operate reduced hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.