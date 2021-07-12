Help us help you: Return unused medical equipment

A CALL has gone out to return unused medical equipment due to high demand.

Councils across Berkshire have urged residents to check their homes for NRS Healthcare items.

The supplier loans more than 35,000 items of equipment each year on behalf of the council or NHS.

It supports people in living full, active and independent lives.

During the pandemic, many people weren’t able to return the items while others have sold them on.

Because of this, there is a lack of hoists, perching stools, commodes, rollators, profiling beds and mattresses.

Returning this equipment not only helps those in need but helps save public money.

NRS Healthcare cleans the equipment and carries out safety checks for it to be reused.

Equipment can be ready for redistribution in just three days.

Paul Callaway, NRS Healthcare’s service manager for Berkshire, said: “There is an urgent need for medical equipment within the community and we are asking those who no longer need it to please return it.

“This is vital and helps people live the best independent life that they can.”

To arrange a free equipment collection, call 0344 8936 960 or email enquiries@berkshire.nrs-uk.net

Or it can be returned to NRS Healthcare at Units 1 to 3 Ely Road, Theale Commercial Estate, Theale, Berkshire, RG7 4BQ.