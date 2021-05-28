‘Help us overturn covid singing ban’

A musical director of amateur choirs is fighting for them to be allowed to sing.



Helen Styles who conducts Twyford Singers, Tuesday Singers at Maidenhead and a Surrey choir is urging everyone to petition the government.



She believes the latest government Covid edict on amateur choirs is well out of tune. A maximum of only six amateur singers are allowed to meet to sing indoors. In Wales and Scotland larger groups are allowed.



Objectors say the “six only” ruling is unfair when 10,000 football fans are allowed to sing their teams to victory.



Helen’s choirs which have about 25-55 members each haven’t sung together since last year.

Helen, who originally trained as a vet, says there’s no scientific logic behind the latest edict.



The government’s own Safer Singer guidance, in November last year, said singing and speaking produce similar amounts of aerosol [droplets in breath].



Helen has told Twyford’s MP Theresa May: “If I so wished I could go out to an exercise class (indoors), exert myself and breathe heavily over all my fellow exercisers.



“Then for my post-workout relaxation I can head to the pub to meet my choir friends where we would have to talk loudly over the music in the pub and, as it’s cold, the doors and windows are not open, but this is allowed.



“In the morning I could get up to go and teach singing in my local secondary school where students no longer have to be masked.



“In contrast I am not allowed to rehearse my adult amateur choirs indoors despite having a rigorous risk assessment in place. Singers would be two metres distanced and masked throughout the rehearsal and all doors and windows open.”



Many members had had two vaccines and she thought almost everyone had had one. Those doing regular lateral flow tests would do them on rehearsal days.



The petition can be signed at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/586559