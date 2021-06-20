Help Wokingham church create a new space, suitable for all

A MILLION pound project could transform All Saints Church in Wokingham into a new community hub.

Last week, the team behind SpaceForAll launched an appeal for help creating a meeting area for residents and groups within the 800-year-old parish church on Wiltshire Road.

It wants to launch an “open, accessible and flexible public space” within All Saints, and has already been given the go-ahead by the Church of England and conservation bodies.

Prior to launching its public appeal, SpaceForAll had already raised 60% of its £1.1 million target, with more than £200,000 coming from individual donors.

The group said its project would see the building open up to the wider community for events and activities, while continuing to offer church and prayer services.

The Revd Canon David Hodgson, the Rector at All Saints Church, said: “As our town grows and we face new challenges and needs, and as we come out of the pandemic, we want this wonderful building to benefit local residents in the best way it can.”

He said the project will create a “welcoming public space” for people to meet, to support one another, and take part in activities.

“We have had an amazing generous response from individual donors but we still have a major last lap of the appeal to go and we are looking for help to raise those funds,” he added.

According to SpaceForAll, the project would also increase residents’ wellbeing and combat loneliness, by making a safe space for support.

It also aims to offer more opportunities for people to enjoy arts, music and culture in a local, “inspiring historic venue”.

The building will also include cafe facilities, a new entrance with automatic doors, and modern

toilets.

Lucy Zeal, high steward of Wokingham and Project Patron, added: “I am delighted to be able to support this project which will create a much-needed meeting space in the centre of Wokingham, as well as provide a vital resource for the local community.”

The renovation project has also received support from Wokingham Town Council, Wokingham Society and Oxford Diocese.

Revd Hodgson said SpaceForAll hopes to start work on the project in 2021, to open the new building early next year.

Residents interested in raising funds can help by:

Taking on a sponsored challenge

Buying a 100-year-old oak pew: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Pews-for-sale-details-of-how-to-buy-Public-notice-1.pdf

Joining the SpaceForAll team in Beat the Street: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk/join-our-spaceforall-team

Making a direct donation: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk/spaceforall/supporting-the-project

For more information about SpaceForAll, visit: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk