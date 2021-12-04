Wokingham.Today

Help Wokingham Lions support new community Christmas shop

by Natalie Burton0
Wokingham residents have a chance to help the Lions Club be Santa to those in need this Christmas.
Wokingham residents have a chance to help the Lions Club be Santa to those in need this Christmas.

BOROUGH residents have been urged to join two Wokingham Lions Club events this month.

Both will raise funds for A Christmas Presence, a community project led by First Days Children’s Charity, Wokingham Foodbank and SHARE Wokingham. The Lions are supporting the project, which is based at Elms Field.

The first change to get involved is at the return of the Great Woky Pub Quiz.

The free quiz takes place on Thursday, December 9. It will begin at 8.15pm and will be streamed online via the Wokingham Lions Club Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to form teams and make a donation in support of charity.

All funds raised will go to A Christmas Presence.

The second opportunity is the Can-Can Appeal. The Lions will once again be working with Wokingham supermarkets to encourage shoppers to donate food items for those in need during the festive season.

Lions volunteers will be at Wokingham Waitrose to collect on Friday, December 10.

They will then move to Wokingham Tesco on Saturday, December 11, and December 17.

This year, the annual Can-Can Appeal will be run in cooperation with A Christmas Presence.

For more information, visit: wokinghamlions.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Wokingham Borough Council votes to eliminate single-use plastic from its buildings

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Half Marathon results 2020 – all the chip times

John Wakefield

CORONAVIRUS: Berkshire’s only children’s hospice staying open during lockdown

Charlotte King
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.