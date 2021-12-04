Help Wokingham Lions support new community Christmas shop

BOROUGH residents have been urged to join two Wokingham Lions Club events this month.

Both will raise funds for A Christmas Presence, a community project led by First Days Children’s Charity, Wokingham Foodbank and SHARE Wokingham. The Lions are supporting the project, which is based at Elms Field.

The first change to get involved is at the return of the Great Woky Pub Quiz.

The free quiz takes place on Thursday, December 9. It will begin at 8.15pm and will be streamed online via the Wokingham Lions Club Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to form teams and make a donation in support of charity.

All funds raised will go to A Christmas Presence.

The second opportunity is the Can-Can Appeal. The Lions will once again be working with Wokingham supermarkets to encourage shoppers to donate food items for those in need during the festive season.

Lions volunteers will be at Wokingham Waitrose to collect on Friday, December 10.

They will then move to Wokingham Tesco on Saturday, December 11, and December 17.

This year, the annual Can-Can Appeal will be run in cooperation with A Christmas Presence.

For more information, visit: wokinghamlions.org.uk