Helping Hands are down the road with new branch

Helping Hands
Helping Hands has opened a new branch in Reading

A HOME care specialist, Helping Hands, opened the doors of a new branch for the Reading area.

Helping Hands, a family-run home care provider across England and Wales, have launched its news base on Greyfriars Road, in our neighbour’s town centre.

This is part of a larger project which has been launched across the country for the home care provider which specialises in dementia.

Octavia Allen, area care manager for the Reading branch, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside our branch manager Katriona Beeton to get our Reading branch off the ground.

“She is an exceptional manager who is dedicated to providing top quality care to the customers in her area and on top of that, her understanding of dementia and how it impacts peoples is a huge advantage to those that she and her team take care of.”

Katriona Beeton, branch manager at the new Reading office, said working in home care is an “extremely fulfilling” role.

She added: “Not only can you provide entirely person-centred care to those who you are supporting, but you can also improve and aid peoples’ independence.

“Home care is still not a service that is widely known about, and so it’s really important to me that new customers, or people looking for care for themselves or loved ones know that care in their own home is a valid and achievable option.”

The company has more than 140 branches in England and Wales.

For more information visit helpinghands.co.uk/our-locations/reading

