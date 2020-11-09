Helping Hands: Runners donate half marathon funds

LAST MONTH, a local running group set off to raise money for an athletics course — and 13 miles later found themselves donating to a local foodbank instead.

On Sunday, October 18, South Reading Trail Group organised a half marathon around Shinfield, Arborfield and Farley Hill.

The group raised more than £200 from ticket sales, which was going to help their runners enrol on the England Athletics Run Leader Course.

But at the last minute, they decided to send the money in an entirely different direction.

“Following the recent news coverage regarding children going hungry during the half-term, we decided as a team that this money should go towards supporting local families,” said Fiona Joyce, a member of South Reading Trail Group.

The team instead decided to take their £200 profit to the supermarket and purchased a range of tinned fruits and vegetables, cereals, nappies, toilet rolls and more.

And then they donated it all to Helping Hands with the help of Wokingham Baptist Church.

“We chose Helping Hands because they’ve helped hundreds of people this year,” Fiona continued.

“I previously assisted them with some deliveries during the pandemic.

“They do such a marvellous job of supporting people withinthe local community, working likea family to ensure their basic needs are met.”

Thirty runners took part in the half marathon split over two separate routes.

The course took people down local footpaths and bridleways, with a sweeper following the runners to make sure that they left the environment untouched.

“I’ve always been into trail running,” Fiona explained.

“I personally find it a challenge to run on the roads, and I like the escape of being out in the countryside.

“There’s so much wildlife around us and people miss it,” she added.

Each runner was charged £10 to cover the costs of medals, refreshments and first aid provisions, leaving the team with a £200 profit.

“If we had used the money to fund the athletics courses, it would have just sat there,” Fiona said.

“There are no courses at the moment because of Covid so the money just wasn’t being used, and we thought why not do a good thing for people within our local community?”

And the runners hope that South Reading Trail Group will run more events in the future.

“I had such a great morning running with a lovely team — thoroughly enjoyed it,” said runner Simone.

Fellow runner Dean added: “Thank you to Fiona and her boyfriend Tom for thinking of this, and a big shout to everyone who met us at each marshal point with a smile.

“The route was amazing even with the fog and mud.”

According to Fiona, the team hopes to run more low cost, charity fundraisers soon whilst allowing runners to experience nature at its best.