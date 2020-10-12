Helta Skelta heads up this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

A DEBUT single from Helta Skelta tops this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist – this local rockband are making waves in our music scene and now you can hear them.

It’s just one of the many tracks that you can listen to courtesy of Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

He has curated the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Helta Skelta – Meanie

Here’s a rock band from Wokingham and Blackwater who describe themselves as treading the line between metal, punk and alt.rock. Judging from this track, that’s a perfect description.

This is their first-ever single and what a debut.

Powerful guitar riffs, a driving rhythm section and a great vocal performance. It will be worth checking them out live when virus restrictions are lifted and they can play again – www.facebook.com/heltaskeltamusic

The Orange Drop – Make It Her, Forever

How about some psychedelia from Philadelphiain the United States, brought to you by Wokingham-based record label, Mega Dodo Records? They released their album Stoned In Love from which this track is taken.

A hypnotic groove with effect ladened guitar and dreamy psychedelic vocals.

As well as CD and digital, the album was released on limited edition coloured vinyl which was orange, of course – www.facebook.com/OrangeDrop

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

This Wokingham-based rock three-piece will on the bill at a socially distanced show on Friday, October 16, at The 1865 in Southampton, Covid allowing – www.facebook.com/crookedshapes

A Bossa Elétrica – Sob A Luz Do

New Wokingham Jazz record label Wallen Bink, witha track by the Swedish band that draws on bossa, jazz, funky samba and Afro-Brazilian rhythms – wallenbink.com

Bradley Watmore – Plain to See

Local musician and songwriter, Bradley, with his second single, a great piece of bouncy feel good indie pop – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

Aaron Cilia – Meadows

A sound engineer, lighting engineer and record producer and now this young local talent has released an album of his own music on which he played every instrument – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Hester and the Heathens – Regenerate

An energetic and powerful pop punk sing-along anthem from this three-piece local band, whoare definitely one to watch in the future –www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens/

Rob James – West Coast Nights (Shuffla Remix)

Here’s a track remixed by Finchampstead based DJ, musician and audio engineer, Sam ‘Shuffla’ Brice – www.facebook.com/shufflamusicofficial/

Reliant – Antisocial

Wokingham/Reading based indie four-piece who will be playing live at the Underbelly, Hoxton on Saturday, October 17, covid permitting – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

The Gaslights – The Ocean

They performed a great set at Wokingham Festival last year, and now, this up-and-coming indie band have a wonderful atmospheric new single – www.facebook.com/gaslightsuk