Henley Business School partners with Huawei UK to look at its 5G rollout

HENLEY Business School is getting technical with its latest research project.

It has partnered with Huawei UK as part of a 12-month programme to investigate the factors that impacted the phone company’s 5G roll-out.

The study, led by Professor Yinshan Tang, will consider the strategies, tactics, environmental and cross-cultural reasons why its 5G tech was excluded in Europe.

“We are aiming to provide a holistic and balanced view on why Huawei’s 5G technology has been facing such challenges in the rolling out of the new technology,” Professor Tan said.

“It is hoped that the findings from the research may identify important learnings for similar 5G infrastructure projects in future.”

Huawei’s 5G mobile network will be removed from Britain completely by 2027, delaying the rollout of the UK’s fifth generation network for at least two years.

Henley Business School’s study will include in-depth interviews with businesses in the technology and telecoms sectors, as well as a study of government communication to the public.