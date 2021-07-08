Henley CC bowled over by fantastic Finchampstead CC

FINCHAMPSTEAD put 25 more points on the board in Home Counties Division One after they bowled their way to a four-wicket victory over Henley.



Finch elected to field first having won the toss and made a promising start as they removed opening batsman Matthew Rowe out for a golden duck.

Finchampstead v Henley Gregory Smith (Finchampstead) batting.

Lewis Sharp was in astonishing form with the ball for Finch as he took an incredible five-wicket haul.



Liam Bulteel also bowled an exceptional spell for Finch as he matched Sharp’s four maiden overs and also added four more wickets, while Guy Ashby took the remaining one.

After 47.1 overs, Finch gained the final wicket to remove their opponents all out with 142 on the scoreboard.



Finch made a stubborn start as the opening pair of Gregory Smith and Matt Elridge build a solid foundation for them to build on.

Finchampstead v Henley Madhawa Fernando (Finchampstead) bowling.

Eldridge lost his wicket for 12, while Smith lasted 106 balls, and totalled 48 runs.



Finch had conceded six wickets with 92 runs on the board, but Ashby proved to be a safe pair of hands at the middle as he batted his team over the line.

He hit 29 runs as Finch surpassed the chase set by Henley in the first innings after 65.3 overs.

Finchampstead bowling: Sharp 5-53, Bulteel 4-32, Fernando 0-28, Ashby 1-24, Woodford 0-5



Finchampstead batting: Smith 48, Elridge 12, Crerar 19, Legg 26, Fernando 0, Leonard 2, O’Donahue 2, Ashby 29