Henley Festival announces September dates for this year’s event

Headliners include Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge and Radio DJ Sara Cox

HENLEY FESTIVAL is back this year, after announcing dates for September.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and would usually take place in July.

The black-tie event will run from Wednesday, September 15 until Sunday, September 19, along the bank of the Thames.

And it will also host a new pop-up party from Thursday, July 8, until Saturday, July 10, head of the main festival.

This year’s line-up includes British pop band Madness, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter James Blunt, singer-songwriter and founder of the kitchen disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge and Radio DJ Sara Cox.

Headliners include Madness and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Picture: Henley Festival

There will also be a jazz line-up with performances from Moscow Drug Club to Natty Congeroo & The Flames of Rhythm.

The comedy line-up includes Al Murray, Iranian comedian Shappi Khorsandi, Edinburgh Comedy Award – Newcomer of the Year winner Olga Koch, Matt Forde, Anuvab Pal and many others.

On Sunday evening, the English National Orchestra will perform on the Floating Stage with hits from Queen, ABBA and the Bee Gees.

Established 38 years ago as a classical music charity event, Henley Festival is the UK’s only black-tie festival.

Guests arrive at the black tie event by boat Picture: Henley Festival

It also has a folk and world music tent, an art exhibition and performances from musicians working with BBC Berkshire Introducing.

Michelin starred chef Angela Hartnett MBE will be returning to Henley Festival 2021 to run Europe’s biggest field restaurant, creating a bespoke menu exclusively for Henley, at the Riverside Restaurant.

The festival has a range of restaurants and pop ups from street food to fine dining. These include Garden Bistro by Jimmy Garcia, Green Box, Oink, BBQ Club, Hotel Chocolat, Jessecco Prosecco, Black Cab Coffee Company and many more.

The Sunday event is catered more towards families, from glitter face painting, comedy and theatre shows to interactive performance art, the day dedicated to young minds.

The festival features visual performance art and a gallery Picture: Henley Festival

And each night will be closed with a firework display by Titanium Fireworks, who organised shows for the 2012 London Olympics, Glasgow Commonwealth Games and London New Year’s Eve Fireworks display.

General admission tickets start at £50 and seated tickets from £75.

All tickets for last year’s event will automatically be transferred to the new dates.

For more information, and to book a place, visit: henley-festival.co.uk