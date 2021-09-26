Henley Festival entertains crowds with stellar performances

MADNESS, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox were among those who entertained thousands at last week’s Henley Festival.

The event, which took place from September 15 to 19, saw visitors enjoy five whole days of live music, food and drink.

Everyone who attended came dressed up for the occasion is their best attire as they explore the grounds of the festival, including art galleries, various stages and food stalls.

Crowds flooded in to watch performances from Kathy Sledge, from Sister Sledge, the English National Orchestra, James Blunt and comedian Al Murray.

And world and folk music lovers listened to unique songs by Paprika, Max Pashm, Namvula and more in the Bedouin Tent.

Visitors also took a trip to the Spiegel Tent to watch three-part harmony group, The Boneshaker Band and Moscow Drug Club.

Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett MBE tickled taste buds as she created a special menu at the Riverside Restaurant.

And on Sunday, families were treated to a globe-trotting theatre troupe Creature Feature, a magical adventure under the sea with Groove Baby and comedy-duo Mad Etiquette.

And a banging display of fireworks ended each night on a high note.

For more details, visit: henley-festival.co.uk