Henley Literary Festival to return in October

PREPARATIONS are under way for a special book event this autumn.



Henley Literary Festival, set to run in person and online, will return from Sunday, October 2.



Venues will include Christ Church, Henley Town Hall and a 500-seater venue, the Ballie Gifford Marquee in Phyllis Court.



Harriet Reed Ryan, festival events and programme director, said: “We are all very excited about the festival coming back. We have been very fortunate that our headline sponsors Baillie Gifford have stayed with us.



“They have supported the Festival since 2011 and their loyalty has been invaluable, and we simply couldn’t do it without them – especially over the past 12 months.”



The 2020 festival held nearly 50 online events including well-known guests John Grisham Nadiya Hussain, Graham Norton, Clare Balding and Tim Peake.



Michelle McLeod, sponsorship manager at Baillie Gifford, said last year was “challenging” for the festival team.



“We embraced the digital environment and are using the experience to enhance this year’s programme and our new venue will bring a different aspect to the festival and provide flexibility, with many events being filmed and live streamed.



“This is fantastic for both in-person and online audiences who will have the opportunity to hear from the brilliant and varied line-up that Henley Literary Festival always delivers.”



Chris Hogan, CEO and club secretary at Phyllis Court, said they are “looking forward” to hosting the literary festival.



He said: “It is a highlight of the social calendar which we are proud to be a part of, especially as the festival embarks on its new venture in 2021.



“The live festival returns with a full range of events for all ages and interests. After the success of the online festival, we are delighted to have a streaming element from at least one of our venues making this the biggest festival we’ve ever had.”



Other venues will also be announced nearer the time of the programme being released.



For more information, log on to henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

