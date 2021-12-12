Here?s how to get a free coffee in the town centre

A CAFE with a branch on Reading’s Broad Street is offering a free cuppa, handy in the cold winter weather.

Bru Coffee and Gelato’s is giving the free hot drink to people signing up to its loyalty app.

Afterwards, every tenth cuppa is on the house, while points can be earnt on other purchases.

And it also gives a free Wafflepop on birthdays, as well as other gifts during the year.

Bru managing director Junaid Makda says that 8,500 people have signed up already.

“We often see increases in hot drink sales through a cold snap so there is no better time to come inside and get a free hot drink on the house,” he said.

“We’ve also recently launched our festive menu, which includes a Gingerbread Latte, a Terry’s Hot Chocolate and a Black Forest Hot Chocolate.”

The app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.