Herridge hails Binfield FC’s community spirit ahead of FA Vase final at Wembley

Former first-team manager Roger Herridge is full of pride ahead of Binfield’s FA Vase final.



“It’s amazing to think that our little village club will be running out at Wembley,” said Herridge.



“It’s the things that dreams are made of. It’s been surreal and it’s a fantastic thing to look forward to.



“I stepped down as the manager last year looking to recharge my batteries and looking forward to some time to go on holiday and relax with my other half but it didn’t quite work out that way.



“When football started up again, I was happy to be out walking the dog on a Saturday afternoon. And on the cold nights, I was thinking I was happy to be inside and didn’t miss being at football.



“But then just two days later, Doddsy (Jamie McClurg) was on the phone asking if I fancied coming back to help out.



“Two days later, there I was back at training.”



Since returning to the coaching set-up at Binfield, Herridge has been impressed by the leadership of co-managers Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg.



“What those two guys have done has been absolutely remarkable and I always knew that when I was number one and had them as my assistants, that they would go on to do great things,” he continued.



“Their influence on the squad is immense. They’re both new to management and having to deal with keeping a squad motivated through various lockdowns, has been superb.



“They thoroughly deserve what they have achieved. I’ve been in football a long time but I’ve never seen a group of players so focused with such a great team spirit.



“When I returned, you could see they had built something special and that’s something to look on with admiration.



“They’re brilliant at communicating with the players and they would do anything for this group, and in return the players give them everything.



“To get to Wembley at the end of your first full season in management is the stuff of dreams.



“I remember talking to Doddsy when I first came back, and we both had a massive belief that we could get Wembley. The belief the two managers had, had us all believing. There was always the belief we could achieve something special.”



Herridge paid tribute to the hard work of everyone behind the scenes at the club who have played their part to help the Moles achieve their Wembley dream.



“Binfield is a real community club and to see the excitement across all the sides within the club and the excitement within the village is great.



“I’m so pleased for all the people involved at the club, for example the members of the committee. Bob Bacon, Rob Challis, they’ve done so much over the years for the club.



“And all the people that prepare the ground week in, week out. It’s something they probably never thought would happen but it has and it will be such a proud moment for everyone.



“The credit goes to the group of players. They have been so committed, their attitude and work ethic has been exemplary. If there is ever a side that trains the same way they play, then this is it.”



Herridge is confident that the Moles will find a way to win on Saturday and mark the occasion by bringing home the FA Vase trophy.



“They’ve found a way to make sure they win in every round and now we prepare for the final,” he continued.



“We’re not just going there to enjoy the occasion, we go there wanting to win the game.



“That focus and attention to detail has been what the managers have done week in, week out and we will be fully prepared to play whoever we face in the final.”