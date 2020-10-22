Herrington Carmichael: Making a Lasting Power of Attorney – before it’s too late.

Have you ever considered whether your family would be able to manage in a situation where you were unable to sign documents or make decisions for yourself. Everyone is aware of the importance of making Wills but Powers of Attorney can often be left at the bottom of the to-do-list, being viewed as less significant, when the truth is that they are equally as important as they enable your loved ones to continue managing your affairs, on your behalf, for as long as possible. If you were to lose your mental capacity as a result of dementia, an accident, illness or stroke, by making Lasting Powers of Attorney, you can appoint people with your best interests at heart, to make decisions in respect of your finances or health and welfare should you not be able to make them for yourself.

What type of Power of Attorney are you likely to need?

There are two types of LPAs:

Property and Financial Affairs Health and Welfare.

Both documents allow the Attorneys to make decisions on the Donor’s behalf. If the Donor becomes incapable of managing their affairs then the Attorneys will have the power to continue to make the decisions on the Donor’s behalf.

Wills & LPA Clinic – FREE CHAT

If you are thinking about making an LPA or a Will and would like further information, why not take advantage of one of our upcoming sessions, which include a FREE 15-minute discussion with a Solicitor, book your place today:

18 November between 6pm to 9pm

26 November between 6pm to 9pm

If you do not wish to wait until November, we will be more than happy to discuss matters earlier. Please contact us at HCprivateclient@herrington-carmichael.com or call us +44 (0)1276 686 222 and our team will do our best to accommodate you.