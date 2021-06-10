Herrington Carmichael: What will happen to My Pension on Divorce?

A pension is often a person’s most valuable asset, or it will be when it comes to it being paid. There is a need to consider your pension assets when you are going through a divorce and it is important to seek clear advice on what can be done with your pensions on divorce and what each option means.

What options do you have when dealing with your pensions on divorce?

The court can make orders in relation to pensions; however, the most appropriate order will depend on the circumstances of your case.

The court might make no order in respect of your pensions. This would be most common if you have been married for a short period of time or you are at the very beginning of your career and therefore you have not accrued much in the way of your pension.

However, there are three specific orders that the court may make in respect of your pensions.

Option 1 – Pension sharing orders

Option 2 – Offsetting pension values

Option 3 – Pension attachment orders

