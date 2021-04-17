High Sheriff says Prince Philip was inspirational and will be fondly remembered

The High Sheriff of the Royal County of Berkshire, Willie Hartley Russell MVO Dl, writes:

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and all members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Edinburgh dedicated decades of his life to Royal Duty and became the longest-serving Consort in British history. As well as supporting a wide range of interests in the armed services, he founded the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) in 1956 which now operates in 144 countries.

The Duke had a great affinity with the Royal County of Berkshire and particularly Windsor, where he lived for nearly 70 years.

He was an inspirational Ranger (Chairman) of Windsor Great Park for almost 70 years and Patron of The Prince Philip Trust which supports projects and people across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

He was also Founder and President of the Guards Polo Club.

His Royal Highness was instrumental in helping to launch and support the Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) some 30 years ago and his grand-daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York, has continued that involvement and has been Patron of BCF since 2014.

He will be fondly remembered by many people across the County.