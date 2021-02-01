High tech drains to be trialled in Earley and Arborfield

IN AN attempt to tackle flooding, drains across Wokingham borough are getting an upgrade.

The borough council is trialling smart drainage sensors in Earley and Arborfield — and they offer real-time data on what’s going on in the sewers.

Sensors have been installed in Gipsy Lane and Wilderness Road in Earley, and Reading Road in Arborfield.

They provide feedback on silt and water levels in the sewer system.

The project is part of an innovation programme to improve the borough’s roads.

“We continue to look at ways we can use the innovative and green technologies on the roads around the borough,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“We know if we can better manage and monitor our drainage system then we’ll be able to reduce congestion and be better informed about locations where we can carry out maintenance work.”

It is hoped the sensors will help the council predict issues rather than react to them, saving money and time and reducing disruption on the roads. Similar systems have been trialled in Bristol and Kent with success.

Wokingham’s smart drainage sensors are due to remain in place until the end of 2021 when the trial period ends.

Afterwards, Wokingham Borough Council says it will consider rolling them out across the entire borough.