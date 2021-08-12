Wokingham.Today

Highdown head congratulates students after disrupted year to GCSEs

by Laura Scardarella0
GCSE results

HIGHDOWN School’s headteacher has congratulated students on their positive GCSE results today.

The school had 33% achieving grades 9 to 7 and 25% of students achieved EBacc.

And 81% of students received a good pass in English and Maths with 24% of them gaining grade 7 or above in those subjects.

“Highdown is celebrating the achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year,” headteacher Rachel Cave said. 

Individual successes include Grace Lam, Lubabah Rahman and Thomas Pasmore who all achieved grades 9 to 8 in their results.

And pupils Becky Turner, Karima Siddique, Oscar Collin and Chloe Gaskill got grades 9 to 7.  

Ms Cave added: “All staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future as the majority join our sixth form.”

Related posts

CORONAVIRUS: Walk-in covid jabs available to all Wokingham adults

Jess Warren

Bracknell MP welcomes Government investment into school buildings

Phil Creighton

Reading Toy Run cancelled due to coronavirus – but toy dump to take place instead

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.