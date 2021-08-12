Highdown head congratulates students after disrupted year to GCSEs

HIGHDOWN School’s headteacher has congratulated students on their positive GCSE results today.

The school had 33% achieving grades 9 to 7 and 25% of students achieved EBacc.

And 81% of students received a good pass in English and Maths with 24% of them gaining grade 7 or above in those subjects.

“Highdown is celebrating the achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year,” headteacher Rachel Cave said.

Individual successes include Grace Lam, Lubabah Rahman and Thomas Pasmore who all achieved grades 9 to 8 in their results.

And pupils Becky Turner, Karima Siddique, Oscar Collin and Chloe Gaskill got grades 9 to 7.

Ms Cave added: “All staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future as the majority join our sixth form.”