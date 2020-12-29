Highest daily number of positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Wokingham Borough as virus rates soar across country

THE HIGHEST daily number of positive tests for coronavirus has been recorded in Wokingham borough, bringing the total number of cases past the 4,000 mark and another rise in the number of cases per 100,000.

According to the latest figures published on Tuesday, December 29, by Public Health in Berkshire, there were 184 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, up from 80 yesterday.

In the UK, there were 53,135 new cases, of which 47,164 were in England, an increase in more than 11,000 on yesterday’s record high.

This means that England has reported more than two million cases since the pandemic began.

Wokingham borough’s weekly rate for 100,000 of the population has now been updated to Christmas Eve. It stands at 413.7 people, up from yesterday’s 409.1. On September 29, the rate was 23.4 people.

By comparison, the rate per 100,000 in England is 402.6.

Today’s recorded results means that there has now been 4,117 since the first case was reported in February this year.

Similarly high figures have been reported across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 259 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 646.7 – this is a big jump from yesterday’s reported figure of 585.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 188 cases, and has a rate of 509.8 people per 100,000.

Reading had 158 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 452.5, up from 440.1. It has reported 4,867 cases so far and will go past 5,000 cases later this week.

Bracknell Forest had 152 cases, and its rate per 100,000 people is 568.8, up from yesterday’s 559.

West Berkshire reported 100 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 335.8, down from yesterday’s 356.6.

A review of the current tiers is to take place at 3pm on Wednesday, December 30. With cases continuing to rise, it is unlikely that Berkshire will change its tier.

An earlier version of this article said that Tuesday, December 29, 2020 was Thursday.