Hilton St Anne’s Manor: The Manor Garden Terrace is now open for business

Hilton’s St Anne’s Manor is set within 25 acres of landscaped gardens and can be found less than two miles from Wokingham town centre.

The Manor Garden Terrace is the perfect destination to enjoy outside dining from 11 am till dusk.

Enjoy that long-awaited catch up with friends and family in our outside seating area and indulge in our all-new alfresco Afternoon Tea and BBQ menus.

We have something for everyone, from freshly baked scones and English breakfast tea, to traditional BBQ food and Salads. Why not enjoy a cold beer or a glass of bubbles as well.

Or you could walk off that lunch or dinner with a wander around our extensive grounds and enjoy your new found freedom.

No need to book as we have plenty of space, but should you wish to speak to one of the team, please call us on 0118 977 255.