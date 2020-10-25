History in the remaking

A WEST END star took her maiden flight in The Watermill’s latest production.

Hannah Edwards is starring in the title role of Lone Flyer – The Last Flight of Amy Johnson.

The show is a two-hander and tells the story of one of the pioneers of aviation history.

Amy Johnson was the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia, cementing her place in history.

But the Second World War changed everything and the play explores her greatest challenge.

Lone Flyer is a revival for The Watermill – it premiered at the theatre nearly 20 years ago and is written by The Watermill’s honorary associate artist Ade Morris, directed by creative associate Lucy Betts and designed by Isobel Nicolson.

Hannah is looking forward to being back on the stage – she was most recently seen in the West End as Myrtle Wilson in the Immersive Great Gatsby.

She will be joined by Benedict Salter for the socially distanced show.

He is no stranger to The Watermill, having appeared in, among other plays, The Importance of Being Earnest and A Little Night Music.

Director Lucy said: “I’m delighted to be back at The Watermill directing Lone Flyer.

“We explore the life of a young woman overcoming the constraints placed upon her to achieve extraordinary things.

“Amy Johnson’s story of hope and adventure is a joy to tell at this unusual and unpredictable time.”

Audiences will have their part to play with ensuring the production is covid-secure. Seating can be set up for groups of up to five (same household or bubble only) and will be placed around the auditorium with appropriate space between each group.

Face coverings will be required, and hand sanitiser and a one-way system will be in place.

To enhance audience safety, ~a fogging machine will be used to regularly sanitise all public areas at The Watermill, and to avoid recirculating air in the auditorium, the theatre will be heated before audience members arrive and then fresh air will be continuously fed through the theatre during performances.

Lone Flyer – The Last Flight of Amy Johnson is performed from tonight (Thursday, October 22) through to Saturday, November 21. Tickets cost £23 or £25.

For more details, or to book, log on to watermill.org.uk or call 01635 46044