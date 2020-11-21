The Wokingham Paper

Ho ho ho, festive shows coming to TV

by Phil Creighton0

THE LOCAL television station for the Thames Valley is to be renamed That’s Christmas for the festive season.

That’s Thames Valley broadcasts on Freeview channel 7. Originally set up to provide a mixture of local programming, it has since evolved to show music videos and TV shopping.

It is now rebranding as That’s Christmas, and its programming will include and Christmas music from the 70s, 80s and 90s vintage episodes of the Scottish soap Take The High Road.

That’s TV has acquired the rights to show all 1,516 parts of the popular soap made by Scottish TV from 1980 to 2003, allowing people to rediscover the Duffs, the Lamonts and Jock Campbell.

That’s TV’s chief executive Dan Cass said: “The seasonal rebranding allows us to put a specific focus on the magical music of Christmas and provide some festive cheer among the nation.

“2020 has been a rollercoaster year, so for viewers to be able to party at home to some of their favourite Christmas music will be a truly uplifting experience at the end of a difficult year.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Residents set up spooktacular Hallowe’en trails across towns

Charlotte King

IN THE KITCHEN: Hot Creamy Pork Curry

Staff Writer

NINE MILE RIDE: Police arrest two on suspicion of murder

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.