Ho ho ho, festive shows coming to TV

THE LOCAL television station for the Thames Valley is to be renamed That’s Christmas for the festive season.

That’s Thames Valley broadcasts on Freeview channel 7. Originally set up to provide a mixture of local programming, it has since evolved to show music videos and TV shopping.

It is now rebranding as That’s Christmas, and its programming will include and Christmas music from the 70s, 80s and 90s vintage episodes of the Scottish soap Take The High Road.

That’s TV has acquired the rights to show all 1,516 parts of the popular soap made by Scottish TV from 1980 to 2003, allowing people to rediscover the Duffs, the Lamonts and Jock Campbell.

That’s TV’s chief executive Dan Cass said: “The seasonal rebranding allows us to put a specific focus on the magical music of Christmas and provide some festive cheer among the nation.

“2020 has been a rollercoaster year, so for viewers to be able to party at home to some of their favourite Christmas music will be a truly uplifting experience at the end of a difficult year.”